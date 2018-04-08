Police: Shots fired into home with people inside

Shots were fired into a southside home with people inside. (Source: RNN)

Richmond police are investigating after shots were fired into a southside home with people inside.

Police said the incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 1000 block of Kingsway Road.

No one was hurt, but witnesses told police the shooter may have been driving in a Dodge Charger.

Shortly afterward, police were able to find the car and detained possible suspects for questioning.

