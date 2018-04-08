14 kids with disabilities get custom cycle

Fourteen Richmond-area children with disabilities received their own specially designed bikes on Sunday.

Richmond non-profit REACHcycles donated three-wheeled bikes to each child. Each trike was specially fitted for each kid based on what they want and need.

The president of REACHcycles spoke about why the program is special.

"You have a child getting a bike for the first time. They've been told they may never ride a bike again. It's an all-volunteer organization, so it's wonderful to get them all together, you know, children get their bikes and the big smiles," said James Howard, president of REACHcycles.

Since July 2014, REACHcycles has given more than 240 AmTrykes to kids with disabilities in the Richmond area.

