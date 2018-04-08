Blackhawks, Jets players wear jerseys with 'Broncos' on the back

The Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets honor the Humboldt Broncos. (Source: Chicago Blackhawks on Twitter)

Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets players each wore a jersey with "Broncos" on the back to honor the members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team that were involved in a bus accident on Friday.

The players from both teams came together in a circle of solidarity for a moment of silence before the game at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, the National Hockey League (NHL) reported. The Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers did the same before their games as well.

Prior to tonight’s game, we stood in solidarity, side by side with the @NHLBlackhawks and on-ice officials for a moment of silence. #PrayersForHumbolt pic.twitter.com/yhulH9mZmu — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 8, 2018

Fifteen Humboldt Broncos team members were killed when their bus crashed with a tractor-trailer on Highway 35, and 14 were injured. The team was heading to Nipawin, Saskatchewan for a playoff game. The bus had 29 passengers, including the driver.

Among the dead are Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan, team captain Logan Schatz and radio announcer Tyler Bieber. Authorities earlier said three were in critical condition but later provided an update to say that 15 have now died.

Several teams in the NHL said they will donate money to the Humboldt Broncos.

The Jets will auction off their "Broncos" jerseys and donate the proceeds to the players and their families. Other teams promised to donate to a GoFundMe page. The Vancouver Canucks promised to donate $29,000, while the Flames and the Jets said they will donate the proceeds of their 50/50 raffle. The Edmonton Oilers also promised $25,000, in addition to their 50/50 proceeds, the NHL said.

The foundation for Nazem Kadri, the center for the Toronto Maple Leafs, promised to donate $1,000 for every goal scored against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Islamic Relief Canada agreed to match the amount, and $12,000 was raised altogether, according to the NHL. Click here if you would like to donate.

There was a moment of silence at each NHL game on Saturday.

The Canucks, the Maple Leafs, the Golden Knights, and the Calgary Flames wore decals on their helmets for Saturday's game.

#VGKvsCGY Game Note: The #Flames and Golden Knights will have @HumboldtBroncos decals on their helmets for this evening's game. pic.twitter.com/4FCt03XVlz — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 7, 2018

Golden Knights players will be wearing @HumboldtBroncos stickers on their helmets tonight as a show of support for the Humboldt community pic.twitter.com/kLaTR2FaPU — y - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 8, 2018

#Canucks & Oilers players will have decals on their helmets for tonight's game while coaches will wear lapel ribbons. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/VHFqoSljjZ — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12