Blackhawks, Jets players wear jerseys with 'Broncos' on the back

WINNIPEG, MB (WWBT/AP) -

Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets players each wore a jersey with "Broncos" on the back to honor the members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team that were involved in a bus accident on Friday.

The players from both teams came together in a circle of solidarity for a moment of silence before the game at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, the National Hockey League (NHL) reported. The Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers did the same before their games as well.

Fifteen Humboldt Broncos team members were killed when their bus crashed with a tractor-trailer on Highway 35, and 14 were injured. The team was heading to Nipawin, Saskatchewan for a playoff game. The bus had 29 passengers, including the driver.

Among the dead are Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan, team captain Logan Schatz and radio announcer Tyler Bieber. Authorities earlier said three were in critical condition but later provided an update to say that 15 have now died.

Several teams in the NHL said they will donate money to the Humboldt Broncos.

The Jets will auction off their "Broncos" jerseys and donate the proceeds to the players and their families. Other teams promised to donate to a GoFundMe page. The Vancouver Canucks promised to donate $29,000, while the Flames and the Jets said they will donate the proceeds of their 50/50 raffle. The Edmonton Oilers also promised $25,000, in addition to their 50/50 proceeds, the NHL said.

The foundation for Nazem Kadri, the center for the Toronto Maple Leafs, promised to donate $1,000 for every goal scored against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Islamic Relief Canada agreed to match the amount, and $12,000 was raised altogether, according to the NHLClick here if you would like to donate.

There was a moment of silence at each NHL game on Saturday.

The Canucks, the Maple Leafs, the Golden Knights, and the Calgary Flames wore decals on their helmets for Saturday's game.

