Woman killed while trying to rescue her dog along I-95

Katie Mason was struck by two cars on I-95. (Source: RNN)

A Stafford woman was killed on Interstate 95 on Saturday night after she ran onto the highway to rescue her dog, Virginia State Police told the Free-Lance Star.

Katie Marie Mason, 28, was struck by two cars around 10 p.m. on Interstate 95 South near exit 136. She died 15 minutes after the accident, the Free-Lance Star said.

She struck a guardrail on Interstate 95, and her dog escaped from the car.

The Free-Lance Star reports the drivers who struck her were not at fault and no one else was injured. There is no word on what happened to Mason's dog.

