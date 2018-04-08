ACC football championship staying in Charlotte through 2030 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

ACC football championship staying in Charlotte through 2030

Atlantic Coast Conference logo (Source: Facebook) Atlantic Coast Conference logo (Source: Facebook)

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Atlantic Coast Conference football championship game will remain in Charlotte, North Carolina, through 2030.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced the 10-year contract extension with the Charlotte Sports Foundation to continue hosting the game in Charlotte at a news conference Thursday.

The game has been played at Bank of America Stadium seven of the past eight seasons with solid attendance figures.

The ACC championship game has sold out four of the previous seven times in Charlotte, including last year when 74,372 fans watched No. 1 Clemson defeat No. 7 Miami. The seven previous ACC championship games in Charlotte have averaged more than 70,000 fans, with a record attendance of 74,514 in 2015 when Clemson played North Carolina.

The previous contract to host the game in Charlotte was set to expire in 2020.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

