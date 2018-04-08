Average price of US gas rises 8 cents, to $2.74 a gallon - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Average price of US gas rises 8 cents, to $2.74 a gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 8 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.74.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday the increase was driven primarily by rising crude oil prices.

The current gas price is 30 cents above where it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.63 in the San Francisco Bay area. The lowest was $2.37 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price for diesel fuel rose three cents, to $3.04.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'A Quiet Place' roars at box office with $50M debut

    'A Quiet Place' roars at box office with $50M debut

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:58:22 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 2:49 PM EDT2018-04-08 18:49:11 GMT
    (Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place."(Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place."
    John Krasinksi's "A Quiet Place" opens with a thunderous $50 million in ticket sales for the year's second-best debut after "Black Panther.".More >>
    John Krasinksi's "A Quiet Place" opens with a thunderous $50 million in ticket sales for the year's second-best debut after "Black Panther.".More >>

  • 'Hamilton' leads nominations for UK stage Olivier Awards

    'Hamilton' leads nominations for UK stage Olivier Awards

    Sunday, April 8 2018 5:58 AM EDT2018-04-08 09:58:28 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-04-08 18:48:54 GMT
    Women's rights activists are due to join stage stars on the red carpet at British theater's Olivier Awards, where "Hamilton" leads the race for trophies with 13 nominations.More >>
    Women's rights activists are due to join stage stars on the red carpet at British theater's Olivier Awards, where "Hamilton" leads the race for trophies with 13 nominations.More >>

  • Ingraham due back at Fox following tweet backlash, vacation

    Ingraham due back at Fox following tweet backlash, vacation

    Saturday, April 7 2018 1:18 PM EDT2018-04-07 17:18:18 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 2:39 PM EDT2018-04-08 18:39:35 GMT
    Fox's Laura Ingraham is due back Monday following vacation that served as cooling-off period.More >>
    Fox's Laura Ingraham is due back Monday following vacation that served as cooling-off period.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly