Ex-Cambridge Analytica employee to cooperate with DOJ probe

WASHINGTON (AP) - The computer expert who alleges a trove of Facebook data was improperly used to help President Donald Trump's campaign in the 2016 election says he will cooperate with a Justice Department investigation.

Christopher Wylie is a whistleblower and former employee of the data mining firm Cambridge Analytica, which has come under criticism over reports that it swiped the data of about 50 million Facebook users to sway elections.

Wylie tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that he plans to meet with "law enforcement and the Department of Justice." Special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed by the Justice Department to run the election probe and has been scrutinizing connections between Cambridge Analytica and Trump's Republican campaign.

Democrats on a House Intelligence Panel have previously said they would interview Wylie.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

