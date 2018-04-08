Report: Richmond makes no. 2 on U.S. eviction ranking list

Mayor Stoney says the eviction problem is a Virginia problem, not just a Richmond problem. (Source: Twitter)

Nearly 1 million U.S. households received eviction judgments in 2016, and Richmond had one of the highest eviction rates, according to the New York Times.

Richmond ranked no. 2 in the nation with an eviction rate of 11.44 percent, while Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach made the top 20.

According to the data, there were 6,345 evictions in the Richmond area in 2016, which amounts to 17.38 households evicted each day and 11.44 in 100 renter homes evicted each year.

There were also 17,169 eviction filings, which brought the eviction filing rate to 30.95 percent. The population of Richmond was 213,735 in 2016, according to Eviction Lab.

"In 2016, about 1 in 9 renter households in Richmond were issued eviction judgments. Judgments issued in majority white neighborhoods were far less common," the New York Times reported.

Eviction, like many issues in Richmond, is inseparable from race. This animation of a single year of eviction judgments shows them accumulating in predominantly non-white parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/QQmbnXXKU8 — Emily Badger (@emilymbadger) April 7, 2018

In Virginia, there were 51,821 evictions, and the rate was 5.12 percent, according to Eviction Lab. There were also 146,534 eviction filings.

Mayor Levar Stoney addressed the problem on Twitter on Saturday.

Per the data, this is not a Richmond problem alone. It’s a Virginia problem. City and state leaders need to be just as intentional about the fix as our predecessors were about creating this misery.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12