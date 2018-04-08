Tractor-trailer driver killed in Chesterfield crash

A man has died following a tractor-trailer crash that shut down parts of Iron Bridge Road and Route 288 on Sunday. (Source: NBC12)

A man has died following a tractor-trailer crash that shut down parts of Iron Bridge Road and Route 288 on Sunday.

Virginia State and Chesterfield police both received a call to the area around 11:38 a.m. Officers said a tractor-trailer was driving in the right lane, heading southbound on Route 288. The tractor-trailer swerved into the left lane to avoid a slow-moving vehicle in the right lane. Police said the tractor-trailer then lost control, went through the guardrail, struck a brick wall, and fell off the overpass onto Iron Bridge Road.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to VCU Medical Center where he died due to his injuries. State police are in the process of notifying his family.

The tractor-trailer was empty at the time of the crash.

All eastbound lanes of Iron Bridge Road and all southbound lanes of Route 288 are closed, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Also, the ramp from Route 288 south to Iron Bridge Road is closed.

Virginia State Police are investigating and are receiving help from Chesterfield police and fire and the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Traffic Alert- Route 10 eastbound at Whitepine Road and the Rt 10 east exit ramp on Rt 288 are closed due to an overturned tractor trailer. Police, Fire, EMS, and Haz-Mat are on scene. @CCPDVa @ChesterfieldVa @CBS6 @8NEWS @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/8LXcfpbhls — Lieutenant Proffitt (@LtDSProffitt) April 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12