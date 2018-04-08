Flying Squirrels lose 2-6 to Thunder

Opening weekend for the Flying Squirrels was off to a slow start offensively.

Saturday was the third of a four-game set on the road in Trenton, N.J. The Squirrels dropped Saturday's game 2 to 6.

Richmond only tallied three hits, and two of them were homers. However, that was still not enough.

Now, the Squirrels looked solid Friday night, earning a win there. However, on Saturday, they fell to 1 and 2 on the year with a chance to split the series on Sunday.

The home opener for the Flying Squirrels is Friday, April 13.

