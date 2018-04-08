Flying Squirrels lose 2-6 to Thunder

No. 1 seeded Villanova overcame a slow first half to throttle third-seeded Michigan 79-62 in the men’s national championship game in San Antonio, TX. The title win is the Wildcats’ second in the last three seasons and third all time.More >>
No. 1 seeded Villanova overcame a slow first half to throttle third-seeded Michigan 79-62 in the men’s national championship game in San Antonio, TX. The title win is the Wildcats’ second in the last three seasons and third all time.More >>
Friday began induction weekend for the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2018 in Virginia Beach. Frank Beamer, who spent his entire tenure at Virginia Tech with a goal of owning recruiting in the state, headlines the star-studded group. Former UVA running back Thomas Jones is also among the inductees. Michael Cuddyer, Rick Mahorn, Chuck Hartman, Kara Lawson, Megan Silva-Schultz, and Doug Doughty join Beamer and Jones to round out the class.More >>
Friday began induction weekend for the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2018 in Virginia Beach. Frank Beamer, who spent his entire tenure at Virginia Tech with a goal of owning recruiting in the state, headlines the star-studded group. Former UVA running back Thomas Jones is also among the inductees. Michael Cuddyer, Rick Mahorn, Chuck Hartman, Kara Lawson, Megan Silva-Schultz, and Doug Doughty join Beamer and Jones to round out the class.More >>