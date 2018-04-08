Louisa teacher to run ultramarathon to benefit school

A Louisa County High School teacher will begin an ultramarathon run to help benefit the school.More >>
A Louisa County High School teacher will begin an ultramarathon run to help benefit the school.More >>
The Appomattox Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.More >>
The Appomattox Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.More >>
E-ZPass Virginia customers say they’ve had hundreds of dollars taken out of their bank accounts and charged to their E-ZPass accounts without their knowledge.More >>
E-ZPass Virginia customers say they’ve had hundreds of dollars taken out of their bank accounts and charged to their E-ZPass accounts without their knowledge.More >>
Louisa County Historical Society is hosting an annual Heritage Day on Saturday, April 28.More >>
Louisa County Historical Society is hosting an annual Heritage Day on Saturday, April 28.More >>
Owners of a Dinwiddie farm are warning dog owners to properly manage their pets after a pit bull was blamed for an attack on its livestock.More >>
Owners of a Dinwiddie farm are warning dog owners to properly manage their pets after a pit bull was blamed for an attack on its livestock.More >>