Louisa teacher to run ultramarathon to benefit school

A Louisa County High School teacher will begin an ultramarathon run to help benefit the school.

Katharine Fletcher is doing the Lion Pride Run to help fund scholarships and the newspaper program.

A crew from GoFundMe is in town to create a documentary about the run.

The journey begins at 9 a.m. on Monday.

