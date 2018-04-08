Louisa teacher runs ultramarathon to benefit school

An 11th grade English teacher at Louisa County High School (LCHS) is running 24 hours straight, 100 miles around the school track to raise money for a good cause.

Forty-three-year-old Kate Fletcher’s run began just after 9 a.m. on Monday and will not end until around the same time on Tuesday morning. The teacher does not plan to stop or take breaks.

“I'm going to try really hard to not stop moving,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher, who has been teaching at Louisa County High for the past 13 years, has led an annual Lion Pride Run at LCHS for the past three years to raise money for the Lion Pride Scholarship Fund for graduating seniors. Money raised will also benefit the school's newspaper.

Last year, Fletcher ran 50 miles, raising $5,600 for the school.

Garrett Duerson is a junior at Louisa County High and he works for the school newspaper.

“It's pretty amazing,” Duerson said. “It's pretty cool to cover a cool story like this, instead of like what's on the lunch menu.”

Fletcher has been preparing for months for the 100-mile run by running and strength training.

“Mostly, I just run a whole lot more than people would consider appropriate or normal,” Fletcher said. “This is a really personal accomplishment for me and something I feel really determined to do.”

What will she do when she’s finished? She says shower, put on warm, cozy clothes and relax.

“I’m sure I will want to sleep but be way too excited to sleep!” Fletcher said.

She will be back to work on Wednesday.

Click here if you would like to donate to the cause.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12