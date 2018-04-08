Deputies search for missing 22-year-old woman - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Deputies search for missing 22-year-old woman

Lisa Henderson (Source: WSLS) Lisa Henderson (Source: WSLS)
APPOMATTOX, VA (WWBT) -

The Appomattox Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Lisa Henderson, 22, was last seen on April 5 in Lynchburg.

She is believed to be traveling in a gray 2005 Chevrolet Impala, according to NBC affiliate WSLS.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police.

