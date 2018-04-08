Deputies find empty car belonging to missing 22-year-old woman

The Appomattox Sheriff's Office said deputies found Lisa Henderson's 2005 Chevrolet Impala empty in Lynchburg.

Henderson, 22, was last seen on April 5, and deputies believe she may be in extreme danger, according to NBC affiliate WSLS.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 434-352-8241.

