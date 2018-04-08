Canada reels: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide

(Liam Richards/The Canadian Press via AP). A memorial at the stairs that lead to Elgar Petersen Arena is shown in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Royal Canadian Mounted Police say 14 people are dead and others injured Friday after a...

HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan (AP) - Canadians have been moved to tears as they learn the identities of 15 people killed when a semi-trailer slammed into a bus carrying a youth hockey team in the country's west.

The crash sent shockwaves through the team's small hometown. The bus was driving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team to a crucial playoff game Friday against the Nipawin Hawks.

The league's president, Bill Chow, says "the worst nightmare has happened," as his eyes welled up with tears.

The Broncos are a close-knit team from the small city of Humboldt, Saskatchewan, which has a population of about 6,000. Since the horrific accident many have gathered at the community center at the hockey arena. A vigil is scheduled for Sunday night.

