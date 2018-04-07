Padres 1B Hosmer overruns popup in 10th, Astros win 1-0

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith). Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, left, hits a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Houston.

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith). San Diego Padres shortstop Freddy Galvis catches a foul ball by Houston Astros' Brian McCann during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Houston.

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith). Houston Astros' Alex Bregman celebrates his walkoff single during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Houston.

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith). Houston Astros' Derek Fisher scores the winning run on Alex Bregman's infield single during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Houston.

HOUSTON (AP) - Four-time Gold Glove first baseman Eric Hosmer overran a towering popup with two outs in the 10th inning Saturday night, allowing the ball to fall without being touched and giving the Houston Astros a bizarre 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres.

A single by Brian McCann and a steal by pinch runner Derek Fisher - ruled safe after a video review flipped the call - set up the unusual ending.

Alex Bregman hit the pop and Hosmer, signed to a rich free agent deal by the Padres, ran in to make the play.

But with reliever Phil Maton and third baseman Christian Villaneuva staying out of the way, Hosmer suddenly realized he was in trouble and had no chance to catch it. The ball plopped onto the grass a few feet behind him, between the plate, mound and first base.

Fisher scored without a throw on what was scored as a single. Last October at the same park, Bregman lined a single that scored the pinch running Fisher from second in the 10th inning to lift the Houston over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series.

Chris Devenski (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win. Robbie Erlin (0-1) took the loss.

Gerrit Cole struck out 11 in seven sharp innings for Houston, giving up five hits and walking none. Since being acquired by the champion Astros, he has given up one run in 14 innings and fanned 22, a franchise record for the most strikeouts through the first two starts.

Padres starter Bryan Mitchell worked out six walks in 5 2/3 innings, allowing three hits. The Astros loaded the bases in the fifth, but Bregman flied out to end the threat.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Reliever Kirby Yates exited the game after throwing just one pitch in the eighth. ... RHP Dinelson Lamet played catch up to 90 feet and will likely do the same again on Sunday as he continues to make progress in his recovery from elbow soreness that started in late March.

Astros: Houston activated RP James Hoyt from the disabled list and optioned him to Triple-A Fresno. ... 1B Yuli Gurriel, on the disabled list after breaking his hand in February, was given an off day but will play the next three games on his rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi.

UP NEXT

Padres: Tyson Ross (1-0, 4.50 ERA) will start for San Diego in the final game of the three-game set. He earned a win in an 8-4 victory over Colorado this week.

Astros: Charlie Morton (1-0, 0.00) allowed just three hits and two walks in a strong season debut where he blanked the Orioles in six innings. He's 5-1 with a 2.34 ERA in eight starts against San Diego.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.