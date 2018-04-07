Bourdais, Pagenaud hit desert in all-French front row

By JOHN NICHOLSON
AP Sports Writer
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Sebastien Bourdais and Simon Pagenaud took the green flag on an all-French front row Saturday night at ISM Raceway.
Bourdais is coming off a victory in the IndyCar opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, about nine months after the Dale Coyne Racing driver fractured his pelvis and right hip in a crash during Indianapolis 500 qualifying. The four-time CART season champion has 37 race victories.
Pagenaud won last year in the desert for his first oval victory. Team Penske teammate Will Power started third, followed by Andretti Autosports' Alexander Rossi and Schmidt Peterson's Canadian duo of James Hinchcliffe and Robert Wickens.
The 250-lap race is the first oval event for the sleek new car designed to improve competition and cut costs.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
