Namajunas defends 115-pound title in win over Jedrzejczyk

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Ashlee Evans-Smith, left, punches Bec Rawlings, right, of Australia, during the second round women's flyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 223, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New York. Evans-Smith won the fight.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Devin Clark, left, attempts to kick Mike Rodriguez, right, during the first round of a lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 223, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New York. Clark won the fight.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor heads to a vehicle to leave Brooklyn Criminal Court, Friday, April 6, 2018 in New York. McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that ha...

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Rose Namajunas made it 2 for 2 against Joanna Jedrzejczyk and defended her 115-pound championship with a unanimous decision victory in the co-main event of UFC 223 on Saturday night.

Namajunas (9-3) defeated Jedrzejczyk in the first round of their first match in November to win the strawweight championship. The 25-year-old Namajunas had to go the five-round distance at Barclays Center to win 49-46 on all three scorecards.

Namajunas was a passenger on the bus attacked by UFC star Conor McGregor this week inside the loading dock of the arena. The melee - which sent McGregor to court and scrapped three fights on the card - shook up Namajunas.

Jedrzejczyk (14-2) and Namajunas appeared deadlocked through four rounds. Namajunas' lead left leg absorbed so many punishing kicks it turned bright red, but she bloodied Jedrzejczyk with a series of stiff shots to the face. Jedrzejczyk's right eye was about swollen shut in the fifth but she still landed some jabs that kept her hope alive of regaining her championship.

Namajunas took down Jedrzejczyk with 30 seconds left and the crowd roared in the waning moments of a sensational championship fight UFC needed following one the rockiest weeks in the company's 25-year-history.

Jedrzejczyk threw her arm around Namajunas for a hug at the end of the bout.

Billed as "Thug," Namajunas was soundly booed as the challenger in the first fight at Madison Square Garden. But she left to cheers and a champion and was clearly the people's choice as she walked to the octagon five months later in Brooklyn. She shared a long embrace and a kiss with fiancee and training partner, Pat Barry.

Then she went to work.

Namajunas controlled the first two rounds, tagging Jedrzejczyk in each one with hard rights. Jedrzejczyk smiled after she socked in the mouth and scraped and sliced Namajunas' leg with such ferocity that it looked like the champ ran through a thorny poison ivy patch.

Namajunas, who preaches the power of positivity over trash talking, proved her first win was no fluke.

"I'm just better, man," she said.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was fighting Al Iaquinta in a lightweight title bout in the main event.

UFC needed a strong outing from its two main events after the entire card was thrown into disarray the past week.

McGregor and his hotheaded posse were banned in Brooklyn and - as UFC would hope - presumably not lurking in the bowls of Barclays Center looking for a brawl.

After one of the UFC's most chaotic weeks - with McGregor led from a police station in handcuffs and charged with throwing a hand cart at a bus - the promotion got down Saturday night to what it does best: Put on a show.

A crumbled card, perhaps.

But a card nonetheless, with chairs and guard rails firmly planted on the floor.

McGregor's boorish behavior got him tossed in jail, facing felony charges in a New York courtroom and, on a less serious note, led to UFC scrapping three fights on the UFC 223 card.

McGregor's agent, Audie Attar, wrote on Twitter that the former two-division champ "looks forward to getting back to fighting as soon as possible."

McGregor was arraigned Friday on charges of felony criminal mischief charges and misdemeanor assault, menacing and reckless endangerment charges. He was released on $50,000 bond.

UFC has not disciplined McGregor though everyone involved in instigating the press conference day fight on Thursday was not allowed at the arena.

The original main event was tossed into disarray when scheduled lightweight challenger Tony Ferguson suffered a freak knee injury on a promotional stop and had to withdraw. Featherweight champion Max Holloway stepped up on six days' notice to fight Nurmagomedov in the main event for the lightweight belt, but was deemed by the New York State Athletic Commission medically unfit to compete in his failed bid to hit the 155-pound mark.

Iaquinta, winner of five straight fights, was tabbed to fight Nurmagomedov in a title bout stuck with an asterisk. Nurmagomedov would become the 155-pound champ because McGregor - in a move unrelated to the melee - was stripped of the belt. McGregor hasn't fought for UFC in 18 months.

Iaquinta weighed in 0.2 pounds over the 155-pound limit and would not win the title with a win. That was until UFC President Dana White clouded up the bout a bit when he said Iaquinta would become the "recognized" champ with a victory.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.