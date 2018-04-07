Fire breaks out at Trump Tower; one dead, four firefighters sust - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fire breaks out at Trump Tower; one dead, four firefighters sustain minor injuries

(RNN) - One person died after a fire at Trump Tower on Saturday.

The person was the occupant of a 50th-floor residence where the fire started, New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said earlier at a press conference.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Nigro said four firefighters received "non-life-threatening" injuries, two with burns and two with other kinds of injuries.

The FDNY tweeted just before 8 p.m. ET the fire was "under control."

Fire crews responded to the four-alarm blaze just before 6 p.m. ET after receiving a call at 5:35 p.m. from an automatic alarm system, Nigro said.

President Donald Trump thanked firefighters in a tweet. 

The president's son, Eric Trump, also thanked first responders.

Nigro described the apartment where the fire began as "quite large" and containing "quite a lot of furniture" which led to its spread.

He added some smoke reached other parts of the building.

A fire also broke out at the building in January. That one was characterized as an electrical fire, and was mostly confined to the building's roof.

Three people had minor injuries in that instance.

Social media posts showed smoke coming from the building and what appeared to be much of a part of the 50th floor in flames, with debris falling off the side.

