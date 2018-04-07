Fire breaks out at Trump Tower; 1 dead, at least 4 firefighters injured

Fire breaks out at Trump Tower; 1 dead, at least 4 firefighters - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NEW YORK (RNN) - A resident at Trump Tower died after a fire Saturday night, and at least four firefighters received non-life-threatening injuries while battling the blaze.

The 67-year-old victim, identified as Todd Brassner, was the occupant of a 50th-floor residence where the fire started, WNBC reports. The medical examiner's office will determine his cause of death.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a press conference four firefighters received "non-life-threatening" injuries, two with burns and two with other kinds of injuries.

No members of the First Family were present at the time, according to the Secret Service.

The FDNY tweeted just before 8 p.m. ET the fire was "under control."

Fire crews responded to the four-alarm blaze just before 6 p.m. ET after receiving a call at 5:35 p.m. from an automatic alarm system, Nigro said.

President Donald Trump thanked firefighters in a tweet. 

The president's son, Eric Trump, also thanked first responders.

Nigro described the apartment where the fire began as "quite large" and containing "quite a lot of furniture," which led to its spread. He also says the upper floors of the tower do not have fire sprinklers, the Associated Press reports, which were not required by law when the building was completed in 1983.

Smoke reached other parts of the building, according to Nigro.

Social media posts showed smoke coming from the building and what appeared to be a large part of the 50th floor in flames, with debris falling off the side.

A fire also broke out at the building in January. That one was characterized as an electrical fire, and was mostly confined to the building's roof.

Three people had minor injuries in that instance.

