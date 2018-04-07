Man stabbed in Henrico's northside

A man was stabbed in Henrico's northside as a result of a possible robbery, police said.

Officers received a call around 6:08 p.m. on Saturday from the 5000 block of Brook Road.

The man's injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.

Police do not have anyone in custody, but they said there are three possible suspects.

Detectives are still investigating what happend.

