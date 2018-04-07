Couple get $37 million from Johnson & Johnson in talcum powder cancer suit

Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.More >>
Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
The torso armor Russell Crowe wore in his Oscar-winning role in "Gladiator" has eclipsed expectations at a Sydney auction, selling for 125,000 Australian dollars ($96,000).More >>
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company is conducting audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use.More >>
