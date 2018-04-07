Couple get $37 million from Johnson & Johnson in talcum powder cancer suit

Several similar cases are making their way through the courts, with one set to go to trial in May in South Carolina. (Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(CNN) - A New Jersey jury has ruled against Johnson & Johnson, awarding $30 million to a man who was diagnosed with cancer after decades of using talcum powder.

His wife was also awarded $7 million in damages.

Banker Stephen Lanzo said he used Johnson & Johnson products that contained talcum powder, like Shower to Shower and baby powder, for more than 30 years.

He claimed inhaling the powder caused his mesothelioma, an aggressive and deadly cancer that impacts the lining of the lungs.

Deposits of the clay mineral talc are often located near deposits of other minerals that contain asbestos

Studies have shown the risk of cross-contamination during mining.

Johnson & Johnson said they have done extensive testing to make sure their talc products are not contaminated with asbestos.

Several similar cases are making their way through the courts, with one set to go to trial in May in South Carolina.

A jury in California ruled in favor of Johnson & Johnson in an asbestos-related case in November.

