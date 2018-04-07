'Balloon Lady' loses battle with cancer

The Richmond woman, simply known as the "Balloon Lady," has lost her battle with cancer.

Regency Square Mall confirmed on its Facebook page on Friday that Deborah Fellman passed away.

It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our dear friend Deborah Fellman of RVA Balloons. Regency was honored to participate in Deb’s last wish, an Enchanted Balloon Garden created by her friends from across the world. We will all miss her!

Back in February, Fellman showed off her masterpiece at Regency Square Mall. She was unable to make the piece herself, so artists from around the world came to her aid.

Some 30 fellow balloon artists from around the world used donated balloons to create one of the Balloon Lady's favorite Richmond spots: Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens. All of this was done in just two days.

She had Stage 4 endometrial cancer.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12