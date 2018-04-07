Vehicle strikes pole in Henrico; causes 2,400 outages

A vehicle struck a pole in Henrico, which caused 2,400 outages on Saturday. (Source: NBC12)

A vehicle struck a pole in Henrico, which caused 2,400 outages on Saturday.

The accident happened around 1:49 p.m. in the 8700 block of West Broad Street. When police arrived on the scene, traffic lights at three intersections were out due to the accident.

One person in the vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to Henrico police.

Dominion Energy arrived on the scene within 30 minutes and restored power to the traffic lights and businesses in the area. Crews were able to get the power back on to all but one customer around 2:15 p.m.

The traffic accident investigation is still on-going at this time.

