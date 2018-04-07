Police officer killed in MD crash - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police officer killed in MD crash

A Washington, D.C. police officer was killed in a crash in Maryland (Source: RNN) A Washington, D.C. police officer was killed in a crash in Maryland (Source: RNN)
(WWBT) -

A Washington, D.C. police officer was killed in a crash in Maryland, according to NBC affiliate WRC.

Officer Jamal Shaw was riding a motorcycle on Piscataway Road in Clinton on Friday afternoon when a vehicle cut him off, which caused him to "lay down" his motorcycle in the eastbound lane, WRC reported.

Prince George's County police then told WRC that another car in the eastbound lane struck Shaw. The driver stayed at the scene.

Shaw worked for D.C. police since May 2015.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

