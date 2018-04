The Latest: Death toll in Canada bus crash rises to 15

(Matt Smith/The Canadian Press via AP). Emergency crews continue to block the highway on Saturday, April 7, 2018, near the area where a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game was struck by a semi Friday, north of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Can...

NIPAWIN, Saskatchewan (AP) - The Latest on a bus crash in Canada that left 15 people dead (all times local):

3:00 p.m.

Canadian police say the death toll in a crash between a truck and a bus carrying a hockey team has risen to 15.

Police say there were 29 people on the bus, which was carrying the Humboldt Broncos, a team in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

The rest of the passengers were taken to hospital with injuries, some critical.

The truck driver was not hurt

___

1:30 p.m.

The driver of a truck that struck a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos youth hockey team was uninjured in the crash that killed 14 people and injured 15 others.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said he was initially detained but has since been released. He says the driver has been provided with mental health and wellness assistance.

Zablocki says the investigation is in its early stages, and it's too early to state a cause. The crash happened at about 5 p.m. Friday.

___

1 p.m.

A radio announcer who gave play-by-plays for Humboldt Broncos hockey team games is among the 14 people killed in a bus crash in northern Saskatchewan. Tyler Bieber worked for the Humboldt station CHBO.

A manager with the company that owns the station confirmed in an email to staff that Bieber died in the crash. Jordan Seipp, a friend, also confirmed his death. The deaths of the team's head coach, Darcy Haugan, and captain, Logan Schatz, have also been confirmed by relatives.

Fifteen other people were injured.

___

12:45 p.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed condolences for the 14 people killed when a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team in western Canada.

Trump said in a tweet Saturday afternoon that he had spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "to pay my highest respect and condolences" to relatives of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team. Trump concluded the tweet saying, "May God be with them all!"

Canadian police say the crash happened at about 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 35 in Saskatchewan when a semi T-boned the bus. The Broncos were on their way to play in Game 5 of a semi-final against the Nipawin Hawks.

Fifteen other people were injured.

___

12:15 p.m.

The captain of a junior hockey team is among the 14 people killed in a bus crash in western Canada.

The father of Logan Schatz says his 20-year-old son had played for the Humboldt Broncos for the past four years and had been the team's captain for two of those.

Head coach Darcy Haugan was also among the 14 killed.

Canadian police say the crash happened at about 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 35 in Saskatchewan when a semi T-boned the bus carrying the hockey team.

The Broncos were on their way to play in Game 5 of a semi-final against the Nipawin Hawks.

Authorities have yet to identify all of the deceased. Fifteen others were injured.

___

7:20 a.m.

Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in western Canada.

Police said early Saturday another 14 were injured, three of them critically.

The bus was carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

It collided with a transport truck in Saskatchewan.

The team was on its way to the city of Nipawin for a game when the crash happened.

