Egypt court suspends ban on Uber and Careem's services - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Egypt court suspends ban on Uber and Careem's services

CAIRO (AP) - An Egyptian court has ordered the suspension of a ruling to revoke the licenses of the country's ride-hailing services, Uber and Careem.

Saturday's decision by the Cairo Court of Urgent Matters allows the two companies to operate until a higher court rules on an appeal against the ban.

In March, an Egyptian court deemed it illegal to use private vehicles for taxi services and ordered Uber and Careem's apps to be blocked.

They have since continued operating nonetheless. Parliament is currently discussing a bill to legalize their work.

Taxi drivers have long complained that both companies enjoy unfair advantages as they neither pay the same taxes nor follow comparable licensing procedures.

Uber was founded in 2010 in San Francisco while its competitor Careem was founded in 2012 in Dubai.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Indian court grants bail to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan

    Indian court grants bail to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:27 AM EDT2018-04-07 10:27:34 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-04-07 16:50:42 GMT
    A court has granted bail to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who spent the past two days in prison after he was convicted of poaching rare deer in a wildlife preserve two decades ago.More >>
    A court has granted bail to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who spent the past two days in prison after he was convicted of poaching rare deer in a wildlife preserve two decades ago.More >>

  • Hannity vows to attack Kimmel until ABC comic apologizes

    Hannity vows to attack Kimmel until ABC comic apologizes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:48 PM EDT2018-04-07 16:48:17 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-04-07 16:50:31 GMT
    Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity is vowing to continue his attacks on ABC late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel until Kimmel apologizes for a segment in which he joked about first lady Melania Trump's accent.More >>
    Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity is vowing to continue his attacks on ABC late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel until Kimmel apologizes for a segment in which he joked about first lady Melania Trump's accent.More >>

  • Russell Crowe's $104K violin high note of Sydney auction

    Russell Crowe's $104K violin high note of Sydney auction

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:47 AM EDT2018-04-07 10:47:33 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-04-07 16:50:19 GMT
    The torso armor Russell Crowe wore for his Oscar-winning role in "Gladiator" eclipsed expectations at a Sydney auction on Saturday, selling for 125,000 Australian dollars ($96,000). (Source: AP Photos)The torso armor Russell Crowe wore for his Oscar-winning role in "Gladiator" eclipsed expectations at a Sydney auction on Saturday, selling for 125,000 Australian dollars ($96,000). (Source: AP Photos)

    The torso armor Russell Crowe wore in his Oscar-winning role in "Gladiator" has eclipsed expectations at a Sydney auction, selling for 125,000 Australian dollars ($96,000).

    More >>

    The torso armor Russell Crowe wore in his Oscar-winning role in "Gladiator" has eclipsed expectations at a Sydney auction, selling for 125,000 Australian dollars ($96,000).

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly