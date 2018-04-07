UPDATE: Army identifies 2 Fort Campbell soldiers killed during training

The Appomattox Sheriff's Office said deputies found Lisa Henderson's 2005 Chevrolet Impala empty in Lynchburg.More >>
The Appomattox Sheriff's Office said deputies found Lisa Henderson's 2005 Chevrolet Impala empty in Lynchburg.More >>
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 8 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.74.More >>
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 8 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.74.More >>
Police said the incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 1000 block of Kingsway Road.More >>
Police said the incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 1000 block of Kingsway Road.More >>
All eastbound lanes are closed on Iron Bridge Road at Route 288 due to a crash.More >>
All eastbound lanes are closed on Iron Bridge Road at Route 288 due to a crash.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.More >>
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.More >>
Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.More >>
The settlement stems from Toyota dealerships charging certain nonwhite customers higher interest rates on their auto loans than white customers.More >>
The settlement stems from Toyota dealerships charging certain nonwhite customers higher interest rates on their auto loans than white customers.More >>