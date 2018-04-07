Egypt cyclist pedals to Russia to support team in World Cup - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Egypt cyclist pedals to Russia to support team in World Cup

CAIRO (AP) - An Egyptian cyclist has set off from the heart of downtown Cairo heading to Moscow to support Egypt's national soccer team in the World Cup.

Mohammed Nufal, 24, embarked on the long-haul journey Saturday and is planning to cross seven countries including Jordan, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova and Ukraine.

"The languages are among the biggest challenges," Nufal said. "I will deal with that using translation apps and sign language."

He expects the trip to take 65 days covering a distance of some 7,000 kilometers (4,350 miles). He also believes weather will be bearable during the trek.

Nufal had previously biked for 70 days to Gabon, passing through Chad, Sudan and Cameroon.

Egypt qualified for this year's World Cup for the first time since 1990.

