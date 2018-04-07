Air France strike gathers steam; third of flights cancelled

PARIS (AP) - Some 30 percent of Air France flights have been cancelled as strikes over pay rises appear to be intensifying.
Saturday's one-day walkout is affecting international and domestic travel, notably a quarter of flights at Paris' Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports. Air France is urging passengers to check the status of their flights and offering to change tickets for free.
It's the fifth Air France strike since February, and the number of cancelled flights is rising. Unions this week announced more strikes this month to coincide with national rail walkouts.
Air France unions want 6 percent pay raises after years of salary freezes. Air France is offering 1 percent raises, saying anything higher will hurt its turnaround efforts.
The strikes cost Air France millions of euros a day..
