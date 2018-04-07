Air France strike gathers steam; third of flights cancelled - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Air France strike gathers steam; third of flights cancelled

PARIS (AP) - Some 30 percent of Air France flights have been cancelled as strikes over pay rises appear to be intensifying.

Saturday's one-day walkout is affecting international and domestic travel, notably a quarter of flights at Paris' Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports. Air France is urging passengers to check the status of their flights and offering to change tickets for free.

It's the fifth Air France strike since February, and the number of cancelled flights is rising. Unions this week announced more strikes this month to coincide with national rail walkouts.

Air France unions want 6 percent pay raises after years of salary freezes. Air France is offering 1 percent raises, saying anything higher will hurt its turnaround efforts.

The strikes cost Air France millions of euros a day..

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Indian court grants bail to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan

    Indian court grants bail to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:27 AM EDT2018-04-07 10:27:34 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-04-07 16:50:42 GMT
    A court has granted bail to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who spent the past two days in prison after he was convicted of poaching rare deer in a wildlife preserve two decades ago.More >>
    A court has granted bail to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who spent the past two days in prison after he was convicted of poaching rare deer in a wildlife preserve two decades ago.More >>

  • Hannity vows to attack Kimmel until ABC comic apologizes

    Hannity vows to attack Kimmel until ABC comic apologizes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:48 PM EDT2018-04-07 16:48:17 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-04-07 16:50:31 GMT
    Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity is vowing to continue his attacks on ABC late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel until Kimmel apologizes for a segment in which he joked about first lady Melania Trump's accent.More >>
    Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity is vowing to continue his attacks on ABC late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel until Kimmel apologizes for a segment in which he joked about first lady Melania Trump's accent.More >>

  • Russell Crowe's $104K violin high note of Sydney auction

    Russell Crowe's $104K violin high note of Sydney auction

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:47 AM EDT2018-04-07 10:47:33 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-04-07 16:50:19 GMT
    The torso armor Russell Crowe wore for his Oscar-winning role in "Gladiator" eclipsed expectations at a Sydney auction on Saturday, selling for 125,000 Australian dollars ($96,000). (Source: AP Photos)The torso armor Russell Crowe wore for his Oscar-winning role in "Gladiator" eclipsed expectations at a Sydney auction on Saturday, selling for 125,000 Australian dollars ($96,000). (Source: AP Photos)

    The torso armor Russell Crowe wore in his Oscar-winning role in "Gladiator" has eclipsed expectations at a Sydney auction, selling for 125,000 Australian dollars ($96,000).

    More >>

    The torso armor Russell Crowe wore in his Oscar-winning role in "Gladiator" has eclipsed expectations at a Sydney auction, selling for 125,000 Australian dollars ($96,000).

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly