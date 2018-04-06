Nurse survives 'horrific' crash, family struggling to get by

A VA nurse from Chesterfield needs help after a horrific crash on Beach Road on Wednesday left his body battered and broken.More >>
Chesterfield County has scheduled four meetings in April and May for a controversial rezoning on a planned "mega site."More >>
April is Highway Traffic Safety Month, and Virginia State Police is offering motorcycle riders to tune up their riding skills at one of the free Ride 2 Save Lives motorcycle self-assessments.More >>
U.S. Marshals arrested Hollis Freeman, who they say is a known gang member, after an alleged assault on a police officer in Chesterfield.More >>
Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to the scene just after 5 a.m. Thursday at 14400 block of Heather Stone Drive to find a home engulfed in flames.More >>
