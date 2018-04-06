Organizations launch campaign for National Work Zone Awareness W - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Organizations launch campaign for National Work Zone Awareness Week

Two organizations are launching a campaign to promote safe driving during work zones.
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Two organizations are reminding Virginia drivers "Don't Zone Out in Work Zones." The campaign will be taking place during National Work Zone Awareness Week, which is from April 9 to 13. 

The Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance (VTCA) and DRIVE SMART Virginia (DSV) have partnered together to save lives by raising awareness. 

Last year, 2,666 crashes in Virginia work zones caused 1,329 injuries and 12 fatalities, according to DSV. The “Don’t Zone Out in Work Zones” campaign.

“Work zone safety is a growing problem,” said Jeff Southard, VTCA Executive Vice President. “The safety of our transportation workers is a top priority for us. Work zone fatalities increased 20% last year, so we are absolutely committed to reminding drivers to increase their awareness and minimize all distractions while driving through a work zone.”

Organizers are offering the following tips for driving safely during a work zone:

  • Check the latest traffic information to be prepared for your trip.
  • Always buckle up. A safety belt is your best defense in event of a crash.
  • Expect the unexpected. Work zone patterns are organic and everchanging.
  • Avoid distractions. Give the task of driving your full attention and put the phone down.
  • Pay attention to other drivers. Narrowed traffic patterns provide less ability to maneuver around other vehicles safely.
  • Don't speed or tailgate, especially in a work zone.
  • Obey road crews and signs. Flaggers are trained on how best to move traffic safely in work zones and signage is carefully placed to provide ample warning of changes.
  • Be patient and stay calm. Don’t allow your frustration to get the best of you. Remember that the end goal is to improve the roadway for future use.

