Event to discuss best practices for civilians in active shooter situation

The Hanover Sheriff's Office is hosting a "Civilian Response to an Active Shooter" event on April 9.

The event will discuss best practices for how to respond to an active shooter situation. The sheriff says it is "designed to make our community aware of what they can do to be better prepared and develop a plan should an event like this occur."

The event will take place in the Board of Supervisors meeting room at 7516 County Complex Road in Hanover, starting at 7 p.m. Registration begins at 6 p.m.

If you would like to attend, RSVP to Ellen Dixon by calling 804-365-6324 or email her at emdixon@hanovercounty.gov.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12