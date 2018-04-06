Put your paws up: Detroit-area police department adds cat

TROY, Mich. (AP) - Book him, kitty.
The Troy police department in suburban Detroit added a cat to the ranks Friday after auditioning five felines from the Michigan Humane Society.
The cat will be used for therapeutic purposes and make public appearances. A Troy officer who has two cats at home is getting a new four-legged partner.
Sgt. Meghan Lehman says the department also wants to promote pet adoptions from area shelters. She says Troy students will be asked to come up with possible names for the kitten. A name will be selected through a vote on Twitter.
Troy police pledged to add a cat if it could reach 10,000 Twitter followers by April. It took just eight days to go from 4,000 to 10,000.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
