Browns trade another quarterback, send Hogan to Redskins

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - The Cleveland Browns traded their third quarterback of the offseason, sending Kevin Hogan to the Washington Redskins.

The teams announced the deal Friday that includes swapping sixth-round picks. Cleveland acquires the 188th pick from Washington for No. 205, which it previously acquired from New England for cornerback Jason McCourty.

Hogan follows Cody Kessler and DeShone Kizer out the door in Cleveland. The Browns acquired cornerback Damarious Randall as part of the Kizer trade with Green Bay that included flip-flopping fifth-round picks, and got a 2019 seventh-rounder from Jacksonville for Kessler.

Cleveland, which has the first overall pick in the draft, also traded with Buffalo for Tyrod Taylor, the expected starter, and signed veteran Drew Stanton to a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old Hogan has thrown for 621 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions and rushed for a score in eight games with Cleveland, including one start. The McLean, Virginia, native will compete with established No. 2 QB Colt McCoy to back up recently acquired Alex Smith.

