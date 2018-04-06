East End Landfill ordered to stop operating in June, owners could appeal

Some people are complaining about the smell coming from the East End Landfill. (Source: NBC12)

For years, neighbors have been complaining for years about the smell, the noise, and the traffic coming from Henrico's East End Landfill.

Now it looks like they're close to getting their wish. The landfill may have to close in just a few months because proper permit paperwork was not filed with the state.

The landfill now only takes construction and demolition debris, but county officials say a lot of it comes from the Washington, D.C. area.

"It's a mess," said George, who has lived across the street from the facility for almost 20 years. "We can't let our windows up on that side. We can't sit on our porch at night time because it smells so bad."

He says he started noticing the smell a decade ago. Now, it even bothers his grandchildren.

"That little girl, she's four years old. She'll say, 'What is that smell, Pop-pop?' I said, 'It's over there.' I said, 'Don't worry about it. We're going to take you in the house."

The complaints are something Varina Board of Supervisor Tyrone Nelson is familiar with.

"It was the number one issue for me when I first got elected," he said. "It's been a lot from dirt on the road, trucks flying in and out of the entrance to coal ash flying. It's been cumulative issues over the years."

Several years ago, landfill owners tried to expand the facility. County leaders and the community fought back, but a conditional use permit was approved. Now, the Henrico Board of Zoning Appeals says the current owners, SRWS, have not filed the proper permit paperwork with the state. An order has gone out that says the landfill will stop accepting waste on June 20, 2018.

It's something Nelson is happy about.

"The new owners over the last year have done a better job, but to add another 10 to 20 years of life on the landfill, at that particular spot, we're not interested in it," said Nelson.

But the landfill owners could still appeal. When asked for a comment the company's attorney Bryan Plumlee answered, "We do not comment on pending litigation matters. That is our firm policy."

Nelson says plans have not been made as to what happens to the land if the landfill closes.

