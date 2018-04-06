East End Landfill ordered to stop operating in June, owners could appeal

Signs of some wet snow this Saturday over parts of Virginia are still showing up in the models, although there are significant differences between the two major models, the GFS and Euro, as to snow chances for Richmond.More >>
E-ZPass Virginia customers say they’ve had hundreds of dollars taken out of their bank accounts and charged to their E-ZPass accounts without their knowledge.More >>
For years, neighbors have been complaining for years about the smell, the noise, and the traffic coming from Henrico's East End Landfill.More >>
If you go to renew your license at the DMV, you will notice a section where you can become an organ donor.More >>
Endangered red-cockaded woodpeckers are making a comeback in Virginia.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
Two people have been charged with capital murder after a Longview woman who was reported missing was found dead.More >>
The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
Auburn University is facing a federal lawsuit that claims its interim director of the university's Office of Campus Safety and Security racially discriminated against a longtime employee.More >>
Best Buy warns of compromised customer data in third-party cyberattack.More >>
