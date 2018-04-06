Nine West files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Nine West files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

NEW YORK (AP) - Nine West Holdings Inc. has become the latest retailer to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in an attempt to restructure its debt.

The shoe chain said Friday the move was made to help with the sale of its Nine West and Bandolino footwear and handbag business and to focus more on its profitable businesses, which include One Jeanswear Group, The Jewelry Group, the Kasper Group and Anne Klein.

Several retailers have sought bankruptcy protection, closed stores or plan to go out of business entirely as more people shop online. Claire's and Bon-Ton filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, after several dozen others did so last year, including Toys R Us, which has started liquidation sales.

Nine West has been owned by private equity firm Sycamore Partners since 2014.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Isao Takahata, co-founder of the prestigious Japanese animator Studio Ghibli that stuck to a hand-drawn "manga" look in the face of digital filmmaking, has died at 82.

