State police offer courses to emphasize motorcycle safety

April is Highway Traffic Safety Month, and Virginia State Police is offering motorcycle riders to tune up their riding skills at one of the free Ride 2 Save Lives motorcycle self-assessments.

State police said the purpose of Ride 2 Save Lives courses is to inspire people to think about motorcycle safety on the road. Their courses are geared towards intermediate and experienced riders, and the topics include motorcycle maintenance and daily checks, raising a downed motorcycle, curve negotiation, interstate highway riding and more, state police said.

“In just the first three months of this year, 11 people have been killed on Virginia’s highways in crashes involving motorcycles,” said Sergeant Chuck Kain, Richmond Division Motors Unit. “By helping riders hone their skills and increase their awareness on the road, we can prevent motorcycle fatalities in Virginia. Our sincere hope is that Ride 2 Save Lives courses will inspire riders to think of motorcycling and safety as one in the same.”

The first portion of the Ride 2 Save Lives will be held on Saturday, April 28, at Mission BBQ, 5440 Glenside Drive, Henrico, VA 23228. It will start at 7 a.m. and wrap up at 12:30 p.m. Click here to register. Eight sessions will be held in the Richmond area through the end of the year.

The program debuted in the Richmond area and western Virginia in 2017 and expanded to the Tidewater and Northern Virginia regions in 2018.

Click here for more on the Ride 2 Save Lives courses.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12