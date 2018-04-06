Short window for cherry blossom peak in DC

The cherry blossom peak bloom finally appears to be in sight in Washington, DC, and the area around the National Mall is packed. (Source: CNN)

WASHINGTON, DC (CNN) - In many parts of the country, spring has been pretty sluggish. Another round of winter-like weather could sweep the Midwest and Northeast this weekend.

That may cause the famous Washington cherry blossoms, slow to bloom this year, to have a limited time to show off their petal power after Thursday's peak bloom.

The peak finally appears to be in sight, and the area around the National Mall is packed, despite cooler than usual spring temperatures.

After a warmer-than-average February, the initial forecast March 1 called for one of the earliest peak blooms ever - between March 17 and March 20. But cold weather and March snow kept pushing that date back.

The National Park Service at the National Mall keeps tabs on the bloom situation through six stages, from green buds to the iconic pink puffs.

They declare "peak bloom" when at least 70-percent of the blossoms are open. It typically lasts about five days.

Wind and maybe even some more snow are in the forecast for the weekend, meaning the window of opportunity may be more limited.

Visitors who hit it right this year should feel pretty lucky.

The cherry blossoms have been a rite of spring in D.C. since 1912, when the trees were gifted to the U.S. by Japan. Now, the National Cherry Blossom Festival spans over the course of a month and it is a big economic boost to the city.

About 1.5 million people make the trek each year to try to get a glimpse of that peak bloom.

