Man faces child endangerment, drug related charges in Henrico hit and run

A man is facing several charges in connection with a hit and run accident in Henrico on Thursday.

Police responded to the area of Old Osborne Turnpike and Long Street around 8:48 p.m. Officers found the suspect vehicle involved in the accident and charged Alvin Sanchez Ross, 37, with possession of cocaine, public intoxication, possession of Ambien, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I drug, child endangerment, and hit and run.

