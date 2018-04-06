Man faces child endangerment, drug related charges in Henrico hi - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man faces child endangerment, drug related charges in Henrico hit and run

Alvin S. Ross (Source: Henrico police) Alvin S. Ross (Source: Henrico police)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A man is facing several charges in connection with a hit and run accident in Henrico on Thursday.

Police responded to the area of Old Osborne Turnpike and Long Street around 8:48 p.m. Officers found the suspect vehicle involved in the accident and charged Alvin Sanchez Ross, 37, with possession of cocaine, public intoxication, possession of Ambien, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I drug, child endangerment, and hit and run. 

