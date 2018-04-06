Man arrested after child porn found in locker sold at auction - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man arrested after child porn found in locker sold at auction

Glenn Ranger (Source: Maryland State Police) Glenn Ranger (Source: Maryland State Police)
ANNE ARUNDEL, MD (WWBT) -

Police have arrested a Maryland man after child pornography was found in a storage locker that was sold at an auction.

Authorities said the person bought the locker in late March, found child pornography inside, and contacted local police, who then contacted Maryland State Police. 

Investigators found thousands of photos of child pornography, as well as hard drives, DVDs, and videotapes

A video showed a man, later identified as 55-year-old Glenn D. Ranger, sexually assaulting a teenage girl, and the assaults began when she was 16 and continued on for six to eight years, police told WRC. There was another video that showed Ranger sexually assaulting a boy between the ages of six and eight years old.

The locker was traced to Ranger, who previously rented it. He was arrested at a home in Dundalk on Wednesday night.

Ranger is charged with three counts each of second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense, third-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sex offense as well as one count each of sexual abuse of a minor, sexual abuse of a minor with a continuing course of conduct, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He could face more charges and is currently being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

Anyone with any information about Ranger should call Maryland State Police at 410-819-4780.

