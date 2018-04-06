Joe Morrissey to lose law license in June - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Joe Morrissey to lose law license in June

Joe Morrissey (Source: NBC12) Joe Morrissey (Source: NBC12)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

The Virginia State Bar says Joe Morrissey will lose his law license on June 15. 

The announced from the State Bar comes a week after a three-judge panel found that Morrissey "violated professional rules regarding misconduct, the responsibilities of partners and supervisory lawyers, and the unauthorized practice of law."

Morrissey, a former state delegate and former Richmond mayoral candidate, has a law firm in Henrico. 

In 2014, Morrissey reached a plea deal in a case involving a 17-year-old and served three months in jail. Two years later, Morrissey made headlines when he married Myrna Warren, who was at the center of that case. 

Morrissey ran for mayor of Richmond in 2016, which was won by Levar Stoney. 

