Man serving time on child sex crime pleads guilty to producing child porn

A man already serving 16 years for child sex crimes has also pleaded guilty to multiple counts of producing child pornography in Stafford County.

Louis Ponterio, of Stafford, was caught in Henrico back in Feb. 2015 for arranging to have sex with a five-year-old girl. But it was all a sting set up by Henrico's Vice Unit, and Ponterio was actually speaking to an undercover police officer.

The unit received information that Ponterio had attempted to procure a minor for the purpose of a sexual relationship. He was arrested when he traveled to the county on Feb. 7, 2015, to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

Back in 2015, Ponterio entered guilty pleas for five felonies and two misdemeanors: attempted prostitution involving a child, solicitation to commit sodomy, solicitation to commit rape, two counts of use of an electronic communication device to solicit a minor, concealed weapon, and possess with intent to distribute marijuana.

Online charges show he has pleaded guilty to 22 counts of possessing child pornography and will be sentenced in June.

