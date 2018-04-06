Death investigation underway after man dies at Henrico water fac - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Death investigation underway after man dies at Henrico water facility

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

The Henrico Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a contract worker died on Tuesday at the Henrico Water Reclamation Facility. 

Detectives say an employee of electrical contractor Reuter Hanney Inc. was found unresponsive around noon at the facility. 

Staff members with Virginia Occupational Safety and Health were also onsite on Tuesday. 

Department of Public Utilities Director Chip England said that an employee at the Water Reclamation Facility joined a second employee from Reuter Hanney and performed CPR in an attempt to revive the worker until emergency technicians arrived. 

"Henrico County Public Utilities is deeply saddened by the loss of life," England said. "Our thoughts are with the worker’s family and friends at this difficult time, and with his co-workers at Reuter Hanney."

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

