E-ZPass to refund customers following software glitch over the weekend

E-ZPass customers will receive refunds to their accounts affected by a software processing glitch over the weekend.

Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Shannon Marshall, said the issue arose last Friday and Saturday on the E-ZPass Virginia website.

“The issue has been resolved at this point,” she said Friday afternoon.

VDOT manages the E-ZPass VA system in the state.

Marshall said they’re working to refund customers affected, and will deal with overdraft bank fees. There's no word on when those refunds would appear in customer bank accounts.

NBC12 was notified about the situation after several people called the newsroom to report the overcharge.

Sean Evans said on March 31 he tried to load $20 to his account using two different cards, but said it didn’t work.

However, his bank statement shows otherwise.

On April 4, Evans said he was notified by his bank account saying E-ZPass had tried to take $100 out of his account.

"I got an email from one of my debit cards, saying that E-ZPass was denied a $100 deduction off my credit card," he said. "I was not notified at all from E-ZPass about the issue. If it wasn't for my card actually telling me they tried to withdraw $100 from my account, I wouldn't have known at all."

Evans said he never authorized a $100 withdrawal, so he called customer service.

"They took the $20 off my card and another $35.60 on my card after that," Evans said.

According to Evans, he didn't authorize the $35 withdrawal when he talked to customer service.

"They said they were having technical difficulties," he said.

He's now frustrated because it's affected him financially.

“It put my debit card in the negative,” Evans said. “So that's going to be a fee I'm going to have to pay on top of that. They also told me it would be 3-5 business days after they get the technical difficulty fixed for me to receive my money. So far, nothing."

Evans said he got an E-ZPass because he works for sever ride-sharing apps.

“Stopping to pay tolls with customers in the car puts them behind schedule and charges them more money," he said.

Shannon Brooks also said she had problems with her E-ZPass.

Like Evans, she too tried to load $30 to her account on March 31.

"It kept giving me an error message, and I said okay fine, I'll do it later,” Brooks said. “I finally got it to take $30, and thought everything was great. Next day I noticed they had charged me $30, $30, $30 - for about four or five different times."

Brooks said she contacted E-ZPass customer service Monday after seeing those withdrawals from her account.

“They said yes we know, there's a computer error,” she said. “We're working on it. We're going to get you your money back, don't worry about it."

Fast forward three days, when her sister called her about some unusual charges from E-ZPass in their joint account.

"I open up my bank account to find that they had E-ZPassed me to about $800 at this point," Brooks said.

She once again contacted customer service.

“I got a whole lot of run around about how we know there's a computer error but we can't get the money back to you today,” Brooks said. “I didn't authorize this. You need to put the money back."

She has since contacted her banking institution to notify them of the problem.

"I don’t know why we weren’t notified about this technical difficulty,” Brooks said. “I'm angry, and I feel like I'm going to have to figure out how to replace $800 in my budget that I don't have."

“If there are customers who still have questions or concerns we urge them to contact E-ZPass customer service,” Marshall said.

E-ZPass Customer Service can be reached at (804) 762-7824.

According to the E-ZPass Virginia website, they will perform system maintenance to the Virginia toll collection system Sunday, April 8 from 6 a.m. to noon The website could be unavailable for use during that time.

