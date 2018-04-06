E-ZPass customers say money being withdrawn without consent - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

E-ZPass customers say money being withdrawn without consent

By Karina Bolster, Reporter
Connect
EZPass customers say they're being charged too much. (Source: NBC12) EZPass customers say they're being charged too much. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

E-ZPass customers in Virginia say they’ve had hundreds of dollars taken out of their bank accounts and charged to their E-ZPass accounts without their knowledge.

Sean Evans said on March 31 he tried to load $40 to his account using two different cards.

Evans is an Uber and Lyft driver in the area, so he uses the pass in order to go through tolls quicker.

On April 5, Evans said he was notified by his bank account saying E-ZPass had taken $100 out of his account.

“I called E-ZPass up and asked what was going on," he said. "I was told I had 45 cents in my account despite trying to load money last week.”

Evans said the customer service representative advised him they were having “technical difficulties” and would reimburse the money in three to five business days.

"It still hasn’t happened," he said.

Shannon Brooks also says she has had problems with E-ZPass.

Like Evans, she too tried to load $30 to her account on March 31.

"I was doing it online and it kept popping up with a 'system error,'" Brooks said. "Looking back now, I probably shouldn’t have kept trying, but I did, and finally at the end of the day the website accepted my $30 reload."

On April 5, Brooks was notified by individuals in her joint bank account about significant withdrawals from the account.

"I saw nearly $800 had been withdrawn without my consent," she said. “There were at least 10 posts showing withdrawals of $35, $44, $800 and so on.”

Brooks called E-ZPass customer service and was told there were problems with the computer system.

Brooks asked for a refund, but was told it would take time to get that money back into her account.

She has since contacted her banking institution to notify them of the problem.

"I don’t know why we weren’t notified about this technical difficulty,” Brooks said.

Messages to E-ZPass representatives were not immediately returned.

According to the E-ZPass Virginia website, they will perform system maintenance to the Virginia toll collection system Sunday, April 8 from 6 a.m. to noon The website could be unavailable for use during that time.

Karina Bolster is following this developing story and will have updates on 12News. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:29:23 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:32:33 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly