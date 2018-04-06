E-ZPass customers say money being withdrawn without consent

EZPass customers say they're being charged too much. (Source: NBC12)

E-ZPass customers in Virginia say they’ve had hundreds of dollars taken out of their bank accounts and charged to their E-ZPass accounts without their knowledge.

Sean Evans said on March 31 he tried to load $40 to his account using two different cards.

Evans is an Uber and Lyft driver in the area, so he uses the pass in order to go through tolls quicker.

On April 5, Evans said he was notified by his bank account saying E-ZPass had taken $100 out of his account.

“I called E-ZPass up and asked what was going on," he said. "I was told I had 45 cents in my account despite trying to load money last week.”

Evans said the customer service representative advised him they were having “technical difficulties” and would reimburse the money in three to five business days.

"It still hasn’t happened," he said.

Shannon Brooks also says she has had problems with E-ZPass.

Like Evans, she too tried to load $30 to her account on March 31.

"I was doing it online and it kept popping up with a 'system error,'" Brooks said. "Looking back now, I probably shouldn’t have kept trying, but I did, and finally at the end of the day the website accepted my $30 reload."

On April 5, Brooks was notified by individuals in her joint bank account about significant withdrawals from the account.

"I saw nearly $800 had been withdrawn without my consent," she said. “There were at least 10 posts showing withdrawals of $35, $44, $800 and so on.”

Brooks called E-ZPass customer service and was told there were problems with the computer system.

Brooks asked for a refund, but was told it would take time to get that money back into her account.

She has since contacted her banking institution to notify them of the problem.

"I don’t know why we weren’t notified about this technical difficulty,” Brooks said.

Messages to E-ZPass representatives were not immediately returned.

According to the E-ZPass Virginia website, they will perform system maintenance to the Virginia toll collection system Sunday, April 8 from 6 a.m. to noon The website could be unavailable for use during that time.

Karina Bolster is following this developing story and will have updates on 12News.

