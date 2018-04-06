Lawyers seek independent monitor for fertility clinic

CLEVELAND (AP) - Lawyers are asking a judge to appoint an independent monitor for an Ohio fertility clinic that had a storage tank malfunction that destroyed more than 4,000 eggs and embryos.
The lawyers, on behalf of their clients, say in their motion filed Thursday they are seeking an expert in in vitro fertilization and storage of eggs and embryos to monitor the clinic run by University Hospitals in suburban Cleveland.
Attorney Joe Peiffer says they feel the storage system and the fertility facility at the clinic are "woefully inadequate."
The clinic previously said an alarm system was turned off on the storage tank that malfunctioned in early March. University Hospitals is facing several lawsuits.
A hospital spokesman said Thursday they have been working with various regulatory and accrediting agencies since the malfunction.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
