Team told footballers can't just get food bonus if they win

LONDON (AP) - The English Football League has told a team owner he can continue to treat his players to post-match meals - but only if he does so regardless of the result.

Accrington owner Andy Holt disclosed last month he pays for the fourth-tier team to go to McDonald's if they win, but the players must fund their own burgers if they lose.

League officials discovered the unusual incentive scheme wasn't included in the "bonus schedule" that must be declared at the start of the season.

The league says it questioned Holt's payment for post-match food because he said it was related to the result.

In a statement on Friday, the league told Accrington the rules "do not prohibit the provision of subsistence and as long as the club adopts a consistent approach for all matches, and arrangements are not linked to success on the pitch, the club can continue to make appropriate provision."

