Golf fashion maven Hackel ranks the players at the Masters

By The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - On the 50th anniversary of Roberto de Vicenzo's famous scorecard mistake that cost him the Masters, the hosts of "AP Sports Special Events" podcast make a few mistakes of their own.

So did defending champion Sergio Garcia, who made a 13 on the 15th hole, while Jordan Spieth threatened to take command of the tournament with an opening round 66 that put him two shots ahead.

Co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg talk with AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson about how things shook out on the first day and what we can expect in the next few days. They also talk with Ferguson about celebrating his birthday at the Masters with a very special "cake" provided by the hospitality students who make things run smoothly in the press dining area.

They also hear from Marty Hackel, the longtime fashion writer for Golf Digest, who ranks a few players on how they are dressed. Hint: Pleated, baggy golf pants are now officially out of style.

