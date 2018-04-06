Facebook says up to 2.7 million EU users affected by leak

Indonesia says Facebook is being investigated over the privacy breach of its Indonesian users.

Civil society and rights groups in Myanmar say Facebook has failed to adequately act against online hate speech that incites violence against the country's Muslim minority.

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union says that Facebook has told it that up to 2.7 million people in the 28-nation bloc may have been victim of improper data sharing involving political data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica.

EU spokesman Christian Wigand said Friday that EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova will have a telephone call with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg early next week to address the massive data leaks.

The EU and Facebook will be looking at what changes the social media giant needs to make to better protect users and how the U.S. company must adapt to new EU data protection rules.

Wigand said that EU data protection authorities will discuss over the coming days "a strong coordinated approach" on how to deal with the Facebook investigation.

