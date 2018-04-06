Facebook says up to 2.7 million EU users affected by leak - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Facebook says up to 2.7 million EU users affected by leak

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union says that Facebook has told it that up to 2.7 million people in the 28-nation bloc may have been victim of improper data sharing involving political data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica.

EU spokesman Christian Wigand said Friday that EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova will have a telephone call with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg early next week to address the massive data leaks.

The EU and Facebook will be looking at what changes the social media giant needs to make to better protect users and how the U.S. company must adapt to new EU data protection rules.

Wigand said that EU data protection authorities will discuss over the coming days "a strong coordinated approach" on how to deal with the Facebook investigation.

___

This story has been corrected to show that call will take place with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg not Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

    Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 04:27:13 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 9:11 AM EDT2018-04-06 13:11:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Force One, Thursday, April 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Force One, Thursday, April 5, 2018.

    In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.

    More >>

    In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.

    More >>

  • Star Wars spinoff 'Solo' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

    Star Wars spinoff 'Solo' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

    Friday, April 6 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:37:19 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 9:08 AM EDT2018-04-06 13:08:24 GMT
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, bringing a galaxy far away to the world's most prestigious film festival.More >>
    "Solo: A Star Wars Story" will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, bringing a galaxy far away to the world's most prestigious film festival.More >>

  • Trump says he didn't know about payment to Stormy Daniels

    Trump says he didn't know about payment to Stormy Daniels

    Thursday, April 5 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-04-05 21:27:05 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-04-06 13:03:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to White Sulphur Springs, W.Va, for a event on tax policy, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to White Sulphur Springs, W.Va, for a event on tax policy, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
    President Donald Trump says he didn't know about a $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to an adult film actress who alleges they had an affair.More >>
    President Donald Trump says he didn't know about a $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to an adult film actress who alleges they had an affair.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly